Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Westwind Capital boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 577.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 169,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $746,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GSSC opened at $71.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $557.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.62.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.