Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 417.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Leidos by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,216,000 after buying an additional 405,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,912,000 after buying an additional 42,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Leidos by 27.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,133,000 after acquiring an additional 522,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,153,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,007,000 after acquiring an additional 53,307 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Leidos from $205.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock opened at $145.97 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

