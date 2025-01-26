Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.90%.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EFSI remained flat at $36.15 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 525. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91. Eagle Financial Services has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.

