Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.90%.
Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EFSI remained flat at $36.15 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 525. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91. Eagle Financial Services has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Eagle Financial Services Company Profile
