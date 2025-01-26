Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.90%.

Eagle Financial Services Price Performance

Eagle Financial Services stock remained flat at $36.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 525. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $128.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.48. Eagle Financial Services has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $36.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.

