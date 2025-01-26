Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.90%.
Eagle Financial Services Price Performance
Eagle Financial Services stock remained flat at $36.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 525. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $128.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.48. Eagle Financial Services has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $36.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91.
About Eagle Financial Services
