East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Barclays

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.23.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

EWBC stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $67.27 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $1,279,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,413.83. This trade represents a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $45,980.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,210. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

