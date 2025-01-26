Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.89 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 21.42 ($0.27). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 21.42 ($0.27), with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

Ebiquity Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.29 million, a P/E ratio of -428.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Ebiquity Company Profile

Ebiquity is a leading, tech-enabled, independent marketing and media consultancy.

We help the world’s biggest brands leverage data and analytics to drive greater transparency in the marketing ecosystem, to create more impactful customer experiences and to deliver greater returns on marketing investment.

