Echo Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,863 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 7.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,655,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 99,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,515,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,009,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.89. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $67.83. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

