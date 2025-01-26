Echo Wealth Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF makes up about 2.4% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HELO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 359,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,296,000 after purchasing an additional 175,083 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.07. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $686.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

