Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Echo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 328.2% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

