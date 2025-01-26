Embree Financial Group Acquires 339 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Embree Financial Group grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
RTX Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of RTX opened at $125.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.41. The company has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a one year low of $88.90 and a one year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
RTX Company Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.
