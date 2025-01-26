Embree Financial Group Acquires 339 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Embree Financial Group grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RTX opened at $125.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.41. The company has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a one year low of $88.90 and a one year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

