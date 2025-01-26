Embree Financial Group Acquires Shares of 2,283 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,283 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Shopify by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $120.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Shopify from $68.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Get Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.