Embree Financial Group Purchases 32,500 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Embree Financial Group boosted its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Ryan Specialty makes up approximately 0.9% of Embree Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 519.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $280,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $500,058.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,201.12. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $1,055,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,236.54. This represents a 54.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,887 shares of company stock worth $18,118,273. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

