Embree Financial Group Sells 11,871 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Embree Financial Group reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

