Embree Financial Group Sells 146 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Embree Financial Group decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 884.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 167.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

MDY opened at $597.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $590.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $495.53 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

