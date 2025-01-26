Embree Financial Group Sells 80 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Embree Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after buying an additional 156,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $977.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $895.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $766.98. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $999.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10,141,900 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total value of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $123,913,691 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

