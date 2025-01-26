Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ ENLT opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,181.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 8,771,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,885,000 after purchasing an additional 353,750 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

