Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.5% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 77,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 99,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

