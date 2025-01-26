Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 100,350 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,350 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 33,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $120,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,575,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GENI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Genius Sports Stock Down 0.2 %

GENI stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

