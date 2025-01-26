Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 93,058 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 291.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,058 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 2,479.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 81.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 133.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). Dropbox had a net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 135.85%. The business had revenue of $638.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Cox sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $61,535.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,613.11. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $3,711,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,458,647.92. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 902,568 shares of company stock worth $26,713,030. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

