Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 199.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Encompass More Asset Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.29.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $221.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.83. The stock has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.66 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

