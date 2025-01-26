Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Rapid7 by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Rapid7 had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. The firm had revenue of $214.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $3,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,991,249.22. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

