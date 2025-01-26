Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 115.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 67,537 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after buying an additional 1,004,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $218.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.10. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.22 and a twelve month high of $220.66. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,372,590.34 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.25.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

