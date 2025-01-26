Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 14,566 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in First Horizon by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81,155 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.04.

In related news, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,452.80. The trade was a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $1,996,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,937.02. This represents a 16.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,954 shares of company stock worth $4,519,333 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FHN opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

