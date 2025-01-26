Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $3.24 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,344,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,713,000 after acquiring an additional 114,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,978,000 after purchasing an additional 65,433 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1,098.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,082,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,080,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,782,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,859,000 after purchasing an additional 33,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MDU opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.