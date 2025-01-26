Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $54,658.05 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $54,658.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,072,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,201.91. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, David Michael Barrett sold 36,289 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $120,479.48.

On Friday, January 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 32,473 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $110,732.93.

On Wednesday, January 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $105,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 6,152 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $23,562.16.

On Monday, December 16th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,272 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $50,964.48.

On Wednesday, November 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,454 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $44,971.14.

On Monday, November 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 45,094 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $121,753.80.

On Friday, November 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 58,226 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $160,703.76.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $270.06 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Expensify had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $35.41 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Expensify by 29.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 68,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Expensify by 100.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Expensify by 76.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 28,731 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXFY. JMP Securities lowered Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Expensify from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

