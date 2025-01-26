FIDELIS iM LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 879.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 26.7% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $71,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,581,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 517,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,377,000 after acquiring an additional 166,021 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,703,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,660 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.07.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

