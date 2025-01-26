FIDELIS iM LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FIDELIS iM LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,882 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

