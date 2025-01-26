Fifth Third Bancorp Has $20.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,826 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $20,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 189,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 105,835 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $54.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

