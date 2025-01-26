Fifth Third Bancorp Has $25.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 76,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 176,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.2804 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

