Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up approximately 1.4% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $39,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $49.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,720.71. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.