Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 197 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.7% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $155.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.81 and its 200-day moving average is $151.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $279.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

