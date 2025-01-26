First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $11.47 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,967 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.57.

NYSE:UNP opened at $248.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

