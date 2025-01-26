Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.780-4.960 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. Five Below also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.410 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.22. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $212.01.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $801.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

