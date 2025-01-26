Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMMO opened at $132.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $137.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.58.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.