Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.53 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $63.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.