Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,736,000 after acquiring an additional 94,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,333 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,820,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,276,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,841,000 after acquiring an additional 38,333 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $277.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $228.17 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.26. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

