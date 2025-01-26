Flagship Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,227,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 55,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $182.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.39 and a 200 day moving average of $176.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $155.79 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

