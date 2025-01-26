Flagship Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $92.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.