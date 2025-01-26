Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $7.08 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $640.13 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $629.27 and a 200-day moving average of $596.39.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

