Flagship Private Wealth LLC Purchases 660 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.1% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $255.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $183.78 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

