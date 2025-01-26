Fort Henry Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF comprises about 0.7% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $790,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.07. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

