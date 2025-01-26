FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $97.63 and last traded at $97.74. 1,800,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,681,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.75.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -909.71 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.02 and its 200-day moving average is $132.11.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The company had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,200.00%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

