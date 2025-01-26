Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

In other news, CEO Curtis J. Myers sold 24,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $511,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,817.36. The trade was a 13.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 567,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after buying an additional 315,435 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

