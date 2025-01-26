Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.26 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 30.10 ($0.38). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 30.20 ($0.38), with a volume of 238,446 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.24. The company has a market capitalization of £91.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3,019.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

