Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $206.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.63 and its 200 day moving average is $199.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $173.32 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

