Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 251.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $202.27 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.30 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20. The company has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.83.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

