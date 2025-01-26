Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,925,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,354,000 after buying an additional 40,576 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 674,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 435,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 328,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $48.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

