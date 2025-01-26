Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUS opened at $51.55 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $672.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.