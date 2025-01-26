General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,776 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $1,953,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in General Motors by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 196,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 130,069 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,078.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 73,394 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 18.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,857 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,347,000 after buying an additional 41,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,192.95. The trade was a 75.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $510,865.13. This trade represents a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,344 shares of company stock worth $28,977,691. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $61.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

