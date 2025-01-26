Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $411,304,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,898,000 after buying an additional 6,366,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,821,000 after buying an additional 1,944,019 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,906,000 after buying an additional 1,238,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,273,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.8 %

KHC stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.77.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

